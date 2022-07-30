Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets New Trailer Showcasing Doctor Strange’s Gameplay in Depth

2K revealed another trailer about the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time around we get to watch a deep dive into the gameplay and abilities of Doctor Strange, A.K.A. neurosurgeon-turned-Sorcerer Supreme Steven Strange.

We get to see how Doctor Strange fights. He’s the perfect support hero with the ability to generate Heroism, conceal your allies, heal them, regenerate combat items, and much more.

We also take a look at what happens when our custom hero will spend some time befriending Steven Strange.

This follows a brief introductory trailer and another deep dive into Doctor Strange’s history.

You can check out the trailer below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, another that delved into his history, one introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, one about his history, another introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, and the original reveal.