Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets New Trailer Introducing Doctor Strange

Image source: 2K Games

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed another video about the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time around we get the introduction of Doctor Strange, A.K.A. neurosurgeon-turned-magician extraordinaire Steven Strange.

While the video is pretty brief, we’re still getting the gist of Doctor’s Strange magical powers. Of course, given his nature, he’s right at home in this game with its arcane focus, unlike more tech or science-based superheroes.

Given the pattern of previous videos, we can expect a much more extensive video explaining the powers in detail on top of another on the history behind Doctor Strange himself across the next few days.

In the meanwhile, you can check this one out below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, another that delved into his history, one introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, one about his history, another introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, and the original reveal.