Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets New Video All About the History of Doctor Strange

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed another video about the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time around we get a deep dive into the history of Doctor Strange, A.K.A. neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer supreme Steven Strange.

This time around, the video doesn’t need to dig deep to find the hero’s connection with magic as it happened with Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man, for obvious reasons.

Interestingly, this breaks the pattern of the previous character reveals, which followed the brief introductory trailer with a deep dive into gameplay. That one is still missing but it’s likely safe to assume that it’ll come soon.

In the meanwhile, you can check this one out below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, another that delved into his history, one introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, one about his history, another introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

