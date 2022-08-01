Captain Marvel Unleashes Cosmic Power in New Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trailer

2K revealed another trailer about the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time around we get the introduction of Carol Danvers, A.K.A. cosmic heroine Captain Marvel.

While the video is rather brief, we’re still getting the gist of Captain Marvel’sexplosive powers.

Given the pattern of previous videos, we can expect a much more extensive video explaining these powers and Captain Marvel’s card deck in detail on top of another on the history behind the heroine herself across the next few days.

In the meanwhile, you can check this one out below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

We also got a trailer introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history. Next was a video introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Inevitably, we then got to see a trailer introducing Doctor Strange, one about his history, and one deep-diving into his gameplay.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, and the original reveal.