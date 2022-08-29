Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trailer Is All About the Hunter & Shows Character Customization

Image Source:

The hunter and their character customization appear in a new Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer.

2K Games and Firaxis Games released another trailer for the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable protagonist.

This video is all about the Hunter, which is the customizable hero that serves as the main character of the game.

Speaking of customization, we don’t get to see just glimpses of gameplay and cutscenes, but also a quick look at the character customization itself.

You’ll be able to completely customize the Hunter to create your ideal superhero to serve as your alter-ego in the game.

You can check the trailer out below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

We also got a trailer introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history. Next was a video introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Inevitably, we then got to see a trailer introducing Doctor Strange, one about his history, and one deep-diving into his gameplay.

That was followed by a trailer introducing Captain Marvel, one about her history, and one showcasing her gameplay in-depth.

We also saw one introducing Wolverine, another video about his history, and one showcasing his gameplay and cards.

Last, but not least, more trailers introduced Scarlet Witch, her history, and her gameplay in-depth.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. it has recently been delayed to sometime before the end of March 2023 for PC and new-gen consoles, and it currently has no release window at all for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, and the original reveal.