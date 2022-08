Marvel’s Midnight Suns Discusses the History of Wolverine in New Video

2K Games revealed another video about the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time around we get an extensive look at the history behind Logan, A.K.A. classic clawed mutant Wolverine.

Unlike the previous brief trailer, this one goes very much in-depth, exploring Logan’s encounters with magic, which is a central theme of Midnight Suns.

Given the pattern of previous videos, we can expect another extensive video explaining Wolverine’s card deck and battlefield role in detail coming soon.

In the meanwhile, you can check this one out below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. it has recently been delayed to sometime before the end of March 2023 for PC and new-gen consoles, and it currently has no release window at all for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

