New Marvel’s Midnight Suns Goes Binary With Captain Marvel’s Extensive Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer

2K revealed another trailer of the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed another trailer of the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time around we can enjoy a deep dive into the gameplay behind Carol Danvers, A.K.A. Captain Marvel.

Unlike the previous video and her brief introduction, this time around we get to take a good look at how Captain Marvel fights and her “Binary” mechanics, which you have to get into as soon as you can and then try to maintain by holding onto some of your block stat.

You can also counter enemy attacks for whole turns, which isn’t an ability to sneeze at.

As usual, with this kind of trailer, we also see what happens if your custom hero tries to befriend Carol.

You can check out the trailer below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

We also got a trailer introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history. Next was a video introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Inevitably, we then got to see a trailer introducing Doctor Strange, one about his history, and one deep-diving into his gameplay.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, and the original reveal.