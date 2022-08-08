Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Unannounced Game Delayed by Take-Two

Originally scheduled to release on Oct. 7, it has been announced that the upcoming tactical role-playing title Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed. More specifically, the delay has pushed back the Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 to “later this fiscal year” which means sometime before March 2023 while the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions have been pushed back with no targeted date.

The news of the delay comes from the Take-Two Financial Earnings conference call and was shared on the official Marvel’s Midnight Suns Twitter account:

Important update from the Midnight Suns team pic.twitter.com/79yVfzpDED — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 8, 2022

The delay comes as a bit of a downer as this isn’t the first delay the title has received since it’s reveal during Gamescom 2021. As it took a spot on our feature for top ten games releasing later this year, developer Firaxis Games’ commitment to making the “best possible experience ever” is a welcome sight that will keep the hype going.

Alongside the delay of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Take-Two has announced that an “unannounced new IP” has been delayed until the next fiscal year. However, Take-Two confirmed that work is well on its way in regards to the progress on Grand Theft Auto 6.

As more information comes out in regards to a new release date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the unannounced IP, we’ll keep you updated.