Top X Best PS4 & PS5 Games Still Coming in 2022

2022 started off with an absolute bang in the gaming industry: Elden Ring took you to the Lands Between to punish players, Horizon Forbidden West saw Aloy’s story reach new heights, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human tasked players with surviving the zombie apocalypse. It’s crazy to think that we’re only halfway through the year, and if you’re a PlayStation gamer, you still have plenty of incredible titles to look forward to. I hope you’re caught up on your backlogs because here are the best games heading to PS4 and PS5 before the end of 2022.

Stray

Image Credit: BlueTwelve Studio

Would you believe it if we told you that Stray is currently at the top of the Steam wishlist charts? The feline adventure has taken the gaming scene by storm.

Stray follows the premise of a lost cat looking to reunite with its family as it explores a dark, dystopian city. Players are tasked with slinking around and avoiding trouble as they not only look to find their lost fluffy friends but also unearth the mysteries of a fallen society. Boasting some of the best cat physics ever seen in a video game, Stray certainly should have you excited to play as a feline.

Stray finds its way home on July 19, and if you’ve upgraded your PlayStation Plus to the Extra or Premium tiers, Stray will available on day one for you. Not a bad bargain if you ask us.

Saints Row

Image Credit: Deep Silver Volition

It’s been 9 long years since fans of the 3rd Street Saints have gotten a brand new title unless you count the Saints Row IV: Gat Out of Hell standalone expansion. The series sat on the back burner since then 2019 when it was announced that a new title was in the works. Fast forward to 2021, and Saints Row was confirmed to be making its return albeit in the form of a reboot.

The Saints Row reboot is an interesting prospect. This entry is targeting to be a healthy balance between seriousness and comedy similar to Saints Row 2, and while that has worried some, it does look really good. The premise is similar to previous entries, with your character, “The Boss”, assembling a team whose sights are set on taking control of the fictional Saint Ileso from the gangs who control it. Expect your typical over-the-top action that the series has been known for, as well as extremely well-thought-out character customization.

There’s a lot riding on this one as fans of the series would love to see the Saints return for good.

Saints Row takes over the criminal world Aug. 23, 2022, and if you’re interested in getting a jump before launch, the Boss Factory is out now allowing you to create your character and bring your creation to launch.

The Last of Us Part 1

Image Credit: PlayStation

Let’s just clear the air.

This will most certainly be the most divisive game on the list. Fan reception to the upcoming remake of The Last of Us hasn’t been overly favorable with developers having to speak up and defend the remake. With the upcoming TV show heading to HBO at some point, this remake is Sony’s way to build up hype before we see the TV adaptation.

Shifting gears and focusing on the positive aspect, the remake is set to be Naughty Dog’s true version of the game unbarred by the technology they had to use back in 2013. The Last of Us Part 1 will boast updated graphics, better animations, and updated AI behavior as well as maintaining the story that critics loved back on release. The hope for the remake is that it will lean into the updated technology that The Last of Us Part 2 took advantage of and, if it’s anything like that, then this remake will be a solid entry.

The Last of Us Part 1 survives the apocalypse on Sept. 2, 2022.

The Tomorrow Children

Image Credit: PlayStation

Story time.

The Tomorrow Children Phoenix Edition is a relaunch of a game that was released back in 2017. It launched as an early access title for the PS4 but was eventually shut down due to the inability to properly monetize the title. The original owners put together the money to purchase the property back from Sony which leads us to where we are right now.

The Tomorrow Children plays similarly to Minecraft with noticeable Soviet Union themes. You’re tasked with rebuilding society after an experiment-gone-wrong wipes out society. You’ll find yourself building and fighting off gigantic creatures as you look to rebuild what society lost in this artistically unique indie title.

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition rises from the ashes Sept. 6, 2022.

Overwatch 2

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

It’s been 6 long years since Blizzard’s hero shooter took over the gaming world, and we’re finally moving on with the sequel rapidly approaching.

There were a lot of questions when Overwatch 2 was announced, and this year has brought a ton of answers for the sequel. The biggest question was pricing, and with Overwatch 2’s multiplayer going free-to-play, a huge sigh of relief has been let out by the community. In a tell-all discussion, Blizzard has laid down the foundation for the road ahead, and with new heroes and content coming pretty frequently, this might be the best the hero shooter has ever looked. There’s also the upcoming PvE component that will expand the story of the game.

Trust us when we say there’s a lot of work to be done when it comes to Overwatch and the switch to free-to-play. However, the future seems pretty heroic if you ask us.

Overwatch 2 pits hero versus hero on Oct. 4, 2022. There is currently a beta going on right now.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Image Credit: Marvel

The team behind the Civilization and XCOM series are back with another tactical role-playing game but with a noticeably different crowd this time. Enter Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Hydra is up to no good as they are caught messing around with the supernatural and end up resurrecting Lilith, the Mother of Demons. The Avengers step up to stop both parties but are clearly outmatched and in turn reach out to the Midnight Suns for aid. The Midnight Suns figure the only person capable of stopping Lilith is her own son, the Hunter, and resurrect the Hunter in this dark zombie versus zombie matchup.

As you can tell, the story is a little bit outlandish in comparison to what most viewers and comic readers may have experienced. Firaxis Games is going all in on this Marvel/XCOM mashup as Midnight Suns will feature a ton of elements from the beloved tactical RPG. While it may not be the game that many fans had hoped for in the wake of Marvel’s Avengers, it is a unique take of the MCU mashup that might surprise some players.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns throws you into the MCU on Oct. 7, 2022.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Image Credit: Asobo Studio

2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence caught plenty by surprise as it was one of those games that turned out better than most people expected. Set during the 14th Amicia and Hugo de Rune set off of a journey to cure a disease Hugo has while fleeing from soldiers of the French Inquisition and rats carrying the black plague. By 2020, publisher Focus Home Entertainment announced the title sold over a million copies and greenly a sequel.

A Plague Tale: Requiem follows the story of the brother-sister duo six months after the conclusion of the first game. No spoilers will be spoken here, but expect to see plenty of rats bolstered by the power of next-generation consoles; nothing screams next-gen like rats in A Plague Tale: Requiem. The locales you explore will be bigger encouraging players to stealthily approach or enter an area swinging as you look to survive the overwhelming amount of foes.

A Plague Tale: Requiem swarms you with furry little rodents on Oct. 18, 2022.

God of War Ragnarök

Image Credit: Sony Santa Monica Studios via Twinfinite

Arguably one of the biggest games of the year, Kratos and Atreus will be continuing their journey in God of War Ragnarök.

Set three years after the events of the first game, Fimbulwinter has come to an end which signals that Ragnarök is near. Kratos and Atreus have made a ton of foes by the end of the first game, and the sequel will explore their conflict with the Norse gods. Their are other plot points that will most certainly see answers coming, but no spoilers will be discussed here.

Surprisingly, not much gameplay has been shown in regards to the game albeit for a few snippets during trailers. We can imagine it’ll be the same brutal over the top combat that we saw in 2018’s God of War yet refined with more variety and options. Totally unbiased opinion, but God of War feels like one of those games you can have full confidence in when it comes to gameplay.

God of War Ragnarök conquers Norse mythology Nov. 9, 2022.

The Callisto Protocol

Image Credit: Striking Distance Studios

Fans of survival horror games are living in the perfect timeline with the upcoming remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 hitting consoles in early 2023. However, it all starts this December as The Callisto Protocol brings the horror to your Christmas season.

Made by the creators of the original Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol places you in a hell in a cell type setup. You are Jacob Lee, a prisoner in Black Iron who finds himself in the midst of an alien invasion. There’s a lot going on in this title; Josh Duhamel lends his talents to voice Jacob Lee, and from the Summer Games Fest gameplay, we can see that this will be a mirror image of Dead Space. That’s perfectly fine though as Dead Space is considered one of the greatest games of all time.

The Callisto Protocol forces you to face your fears on Dec. 2, 2022.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

This caught a lot of fans by surprise, but during Square Enix’s 25th-year celebration of Final Fantasy VII, Square announced that players will be revisiting Zach Fair’s story this Winter.

PSP gamers know the story behind the remake; Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII was a story focused on expanding key story points introduced in Final Fantasy VII such Zack and Cloud Strife’s friendship, Sephiroth’s origins, and much more. Aside from being a fantastic prequel, the game was trapped on the now hard-to-come-by PSP so fans of FFVII had no way of playing it.

Enter the remake.

The story of Crisis Core will remain faithful to the original, but the gameplay will be seeing some sort of overhaul as seen in the gameplay segments. Rejoice, people who despise text-only segments; the team behind the remake is adding voiceovers to the previous text-only portions of the game. No more reading!

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is set to revisit Zach Fair’s story sometime this Winter.

There are only a few months left in the year and plenty of gaming to do. Let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments below, and while you wait for these titles, check out Sony’s announcement on the new loyalty program they’re implementing!

