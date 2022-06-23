A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date Announced; Extended Gameplay Trailer Released

Today Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio announced the release date of their upcoming action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The game will launch on October 18, 2022, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The Switch version will run via cloud streaming.

We also get to enjoy an extended gameplay trailer in which Amicia and Hugo find themselves in a very sticky situation, having to escape pursuing soldiers through a quarry.

They have to use stealth and Hugo’s powers to avoid the enemies, while those who cannot be avoided get to be killed with rather gruesome executions or straight combat.

At the end, it’s Hugo’s powers that get them out of trouble, but apparently out of the frying pan and straight into the fire.

You can check out the trailer below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel of A Plague Tale: Innocence, which was released in 2019 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and then in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch.

If you want to know more about the game’s predecessor, you can read our review.

You can see more of A Plague Tale: Requiem in the previous trailer from the not-E3 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. Focus also published a video in which we heard the developers talking in-depth about the project.