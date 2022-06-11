A Plague Tale: Requiem Talk About the Game in Extensive New Video Showing Cutscenes & Gameplay

Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio released an extensive video about the upcoming adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio released an extensive video about the upcoming adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The developers go in-depth into what we can expect for the upcoming sequel of A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Not only we get the commentary, but also an extensive look at both cutscenes and gameplay, including an explanation of several of the mechanics that make this game quite unique.

On top of that, the video shows behind the scenes of development including motion and performance capture and soundtrack composition.

You can watch the video below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem releases on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Here’s how the developer describes the game: