A Plague Tale: Requiem Talk About the Game in Extensive New Video Showing Cutscenes & Gameplay
Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio released an extensive video about the upcoming adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem.
Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio released an extensive video about the upcoming adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem.
The developers go in-depth into what we can expect for the upcoming sequel of A Plague Tale: Innocence.
Not only we get the commentary, but also an extensive look at both cutscenes and gameplay, including an explanation of several of the mechanics that make this game quite unique.
On top of that, the video shows behind the scenes of development including motion and performance capture and soundtrack composition.
You can watch the video below.
A Plague Tale: Requiem releases on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
Here’s how the developer describes the game:
“Far across the sea, an island calls…
Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces.
After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.
But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.
Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.”