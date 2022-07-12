Stray Physical Edition, Bundle, and Vinyl Announced

The physical edition for Stray has finally been revealed, and it comes with a bunch of goodies that cat lovers will want their paws on.

Skybound Games has announced that Stray, the upcoming cyberpunk adventure game about a lost cat, will be getting a physical edition, bundle, and vinyl through iam8bit.

The physical edition of the game for PS5 will include not only the game itself but also six full-color art cards.

The exclusive edition will include the game, a premium matte black sleeve with holofoil spécialité, an oversized poster, six premium art cards, and a fuzzy, pettable chenille patch of the feline hero. This edition costs $44.99.

The vinyl collection includes 2xLP on 180g audiophile black vinyl in futuristic premium packaging. The music is composed by Yann Van Der Cruyssen (who also worked on the music in Cave Story), and the album art is by Fernando Correa. The soundtrack costs $41.99.

Right now, both the exclusive edition and the vinyl soundtrack can be pre-ordered on iam8bit’s website. The regular physical edition is coming soon.

The exclusive edition is shipping Q4 2022, and the vinyl is shipping Q1 2023, so keep this in mind if you are hoping to play Stray when it releases for Playstation next week on July 19.

You can watch the physical edition announcement trailer for Stray below.

