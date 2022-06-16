Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Remake Part 2) & Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Announced

Square Enix just hosted an event to celebrate the 25th-anniversary event of Final Fantasy VII, and it included some juicy news.

We start with Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, showcasing a trailer about Season 3, which brings a new map, a new weapon, a new material, the new Machinist style, and more.

Next, we get to see a new trailer for the previously announced Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, which will come in beta in 2022.

After that, we finally moved on to consoles with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Announced. It’s a remake of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII coming this winter for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

According to Square Enix, it goes “way beyond just a simple HD remaster” enhancing the graphics to HD standards, updating all of the 3D models in the game, adding full voiceovers, and new music arrangements.

Last, but absolutely not least, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the official title of the second chapter of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

It’s coming to PS5 in Winter 2023.

You can check out all the trailers below.

The original Final Fantasy VII was launched on January 31, 1997, in Japan for the original PlayStation, while the west received it later in the same year. It has then been ported to multiple platforms and it has been considered a revolution for the franchise in part due to being its debt on PlayStation and the first with 3D graphics.

In 2020 Square Enix finally released the first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4, followed by the expanded version “Intergrade” that marked the debut of the beloved game on PS5 and PC. Incidentally, it’s releasing on Steam today.