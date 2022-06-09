The Callisto Protocol Gets a Duo of Gory, Action-Packed Gameplay Trailers at Summer Game Fest 2022

In space no one can hear you blow s*** up!

During Summer Game Fest 2022 livestream today, developer Striking Distance Studios premiered two new gameplay trailers for its upcoming Dead Space spiritual successor, The Callisto Protocol.

While we received word earlier this week during Sony’s State of Play that the game is officially en route to PS4 and PS5 on Dec. 2, 2022, it’s pretty likely that the game will also be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC as well.

Go ahead and feast your eyes on the brand new “Schofield cut” and some new gameplay footage down below:

As you can see in the footage above, almost every frame oozes Visceral Games’ signature sci-fi horror vibe. From the futuristic weapons to the iconic spacesuit to the Necromorph-like enemies, this is undoubtedly a love letter for all you Dead Space fans out there.

Of course, for those unaware, Glen Schofield – who gave a short interview with Geoff Keighley on-stage – was one of the creators behind the original Dead Space title, so it’s fair to say that the Callisto Protocol will likely look and feel a lot like the

If you want to check out some recently released screenshots, we’ve got you covered.

For more information, here’s an official description courtesy of Striking Distance Studios:

In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.

The Callisto Protocol launches on consoles and PC on Dec. 2, 2022.

