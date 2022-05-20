First Screenshots for The Callisto Protocol Surface and They Look a Lot Like You-Know-What

Striking Distance Studios’ upcoming sci-fi survival horror title, The Callisto Protocol, is arguably one of the most anticipated releases of the year and it’s easy to see why. Not only is it ostensibly a spiritual successor to Visceral Games’ popular Dead Space IP, but it even boasts talent from the original now-shuttered team.

That’s right, Glen Schofield – the co-creator behind the beloved limb-slicing franchise – is spearheading development on the The Callisto Protocol, which has obviously got many fans excited.

Thing is, since the game’s announcement at the tail-end of 2020, we haven’t seen much of meaningful consequence from the title thus far. In fact, apart from some creepy John Carpenter-inspired concept art, we’ve pretty much seen zip from the project.

That changes today, however, as The Callisto Protocol is set to be the cover story for issue 347 of Game Informer, which is due out on May 24. Courtesy of said story, we now have a glimpse at the first couple of screenshots from the game, which you can see for yourself down below:

Image Source: Striking Distance Studios (via Game Informer)

Image Source: Striking Distance Studios (via Game Informer)

Clearly, in these screenshots alone, you can see the influence of Visceral Games’ interstellar horror game. From the mechanical space suit to the creepy necromorph-like monster in the background, there are lots of nods to Isaac Clarke’s space-faring adventures.

It’s worth noting that this will be a separate project to the actual Dead Space remake that was announced last year by Motive Studios.

The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to launch on consoles and PC later this year.

Related Posts