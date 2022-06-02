The Callisto Protocol Is Coming to PS4 & PS5 Early December 2022
Today, Sony’s State of Play event revealed an official release date for its upcoming horror game, The Callisto Protocol. The brand new trailer unveiled that the title will be headed to PlayStation consoles Dec. 2, 2022.
You can check out an official trailer for the release date below.
When Does Callisto Protocol Release for PS4 & PS5?
The first look for the game is rather chilling, featuring plenty of terrifying monsters and an equally terrifying voice-over of who we can only assume is The Callisto Protocol’s main antagonist.
For more information on everything that came about during the State of Play event
