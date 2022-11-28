The Callisto Protocol Will Reportedly Be on the Shorter Side

Earlier this week, the length of the upcoming survival-horror action game, The Callisto Protocol was revealed. When speaking with Edge Magazine via MP1ST.com, Striking Distance Studios Director and CEO Glen Schofield revealed the length of the game while also revealing that it will feature alternate routes called “Beta Paths.” These different pathways will add replay value for players outside of leveling up their weapons.

How Long Is The Callisto Protocol?

The game will take players around 12-14 hours to complete. Perhaps on the shorter side if you just enjoyed God of War Ragnarok, but it should be crammed with enjoyable combat and a gripping story. We’re hoping to enjoy it as much as Dead Space!

According to Schofield, these paths “came later in the game, but some of them are so freaking cool. And we don’t tell you where they are or how many they are. But if you really explore, it may be longer.” Schofield also hopes that the Beta Paths will “encourage conversations between players who took different routes to finish.”

First announced back at the 2020 Game Awards, The Callisto Protocol was initially announced as part of the PUBG universe before its director backtracked, as the project ultimately “grew into its own thing.” The game will star Josh Duhamel as protagonist Jacob Lee, a prisoner in the Black Iron prison colony who must escape when the Warden engineers an alien invasion.

The Callisto Protocol will arrive on Dec. 2, 2022, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you still hunger for more Sci-Fi Horror, a remake of Dead Space (which Schofield had a hand in creating) will arrive on Jan. 27, 2023, for Current-Gen Systems and PC.

