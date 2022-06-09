Saints Row Reboot Shows off Character Creation During Summer Game Fest

A new trailer for the upcoming Saints Row reboot was just shown off during Summer Game Fest 2022 today.

The Boss Factory is Saints Row’s new character creator, giving players unparalleled choice when it comes to creating their very own Boss. You can see it in action, in addition to some brand new gameplay, in the trailer below:

Volition’s Saints Row reboot launches on August 23, 2022, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

You can read a brief official description of the game below:

Boss Factory is the name, makin’ Saints is the game. Create the best Boss in history – your Boss, with our (not blowing our own trumpet here but…) pretty damn impressive character customisation. Get your Boss Santo Ileso ready by making them ahead of time so you can get on with more important things on August 23, like taking over the city, stealing cars and causing general mayhem. We know your time is precious, so we will take those wonderous hours of tweaking chins, eyes, outfit and hair right now so you can get down to business when you get your hands on Saints Row.

