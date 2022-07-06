God of War Ragnarok Officially Launches on PS4 & PS5 This November
We’ve finally got a release date, folks!
Rejoice, God of War fans! We finally have an official release date for God of War Ragnarok. Yes, the much-anticipated action-adventure sequel is coming to PS4 and PS5 on Nov. 9, 2022. Thank the Norse Gods!
The news comes by way of a new tweet from the official PlayStation Europe Twitter account, which you can see for yourself below:
Accompanying the tweet was a brand new teaser trailer brimming with action spectacle:
Before this announcement, fans had been a little concerned by the lack of concrete information from Santa Monica Studio, leading some to believe that the game may’ve quietly been delayed into 2023 and beyond. Thankfully, that’s not the case as we now have an official release date for the God-slaying adventure.
For those unaware, God of War Ragnarok is the follow-up to 2018’s critically-acclaimed reboot of Kratos’s iconic action-packed IP. Set three years after the original game, Ragnarok will continue the story of Kratos and his son Atreus.
For more information, here’s a brief official description from Sony Santa Monica:
God of War Ragnarök launches on 11.09.2022. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…
But what say you, though? Are you excited to journey back to Midgard? Or will you be giving it a wide berth? Grab your axes and let us know in the usual place below.
God of War Ragnarök launches exclusively on PS4 and PS5 on Nov. 9, 2022.
