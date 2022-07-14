Sony Announces PlayStation Stars, a Loyalty Program With Digital Collectibles

PlayStation Stars is a brand new program launching this year that aims to reward players through various campaigns and activities.

This morning, Sony announced through the official PlayStation Blog that the company will soon be launching a new loyalty program called PlayStation Stars.

As part of this free loyalty program, members will earn points by completing various activities, such as checking in with games monthly, winning tournaments, earning trophies, and more.

These loyalty points will be able to be redeemed in a catalog, which may include rewards such as PSN wallet funds or even select PlayStation Store products.

The company also announced that through the PlayStation Stars loyalty program, a new reward called “digital collectibles” will be launched. These collectibles will be digital representations of all things that PlayStation fans love, from figurines of iconic characters to devices from Sony’s history. Sony promises that there will always be new and rare collectibles to work towards.

Sony hopes that this new loyalty program will make fans excited for the future of PlayStation, mainly by celebrating gaming and bringing players together. The company also assures fans that the program will continue to grow and expand as time goes on.

The PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch later this year and will roll out in regional phases.

