Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trailer Shows Scarlet Witch’s Gameplay & Powers in-Depth

Image source: 2K Games

2K Games and Firaxis Games released another trailer for the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This video is all about the powers and gameplay of Wanda Maximoff, A.K.A the Scarlet Witch.

Following her brief introduction trailer and the video about her history, we get an extensive overview of Wanda’s gameplay, which focuses on positioning and area-of-effect attacks, including the ability to debuff enemies en-massed and make them attack each other.

We also get a glimpse of what happens when we try to befriend the Scarlet Witch.

In the meanwhile, you can check this one out below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

We also got a trailer introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history. Next was a video introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Inevitably, we then got to see a trailer introducing Doctor Strange, one about his history, and one deep-diving into his gameplay.

That was followed by a trailer introducing Captain Marvel, one about her history, and one showcasing her gameplay in-depth.

We also saw one introducing Wolverine, another video about his history, and one showcasing his gameplay and cards.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. it has recently been delayed to sometime before the end of March 2023 for PC and new-gen consoles, and it currently has no release window at all for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, and the original reveal.