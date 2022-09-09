Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Today, during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, 2K Games and Firaxis Games announced the release date of the upcoming turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

The game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on December 2, with PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions to follow down the line. Pre-orders are available today.

We get to take a look at a new gameplay trailer featuring the heroes we’ll be able to play in action and at their flashy powers, on top of an animated prequel video.

