Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trailer Reveals the Gameplay of Customizable Hero the Hunter

2K Games and Firaxis Games released an extensive trailer of the upcoming turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to its playable protagonist.

This video dives deep into the gameplay of the Hunter, which is the customizable hero that plays the role of the main character of the game. Unlike the previous introduction trailer and the one introducing the character’s backstory, this video showcases how the Hunter plays and their cards.

Interestingly, the Hunter can follow different branches, Power, Light, and Dark.

You can check out the trailer below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

We also got a trailer introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history. Next was a video introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Inevitably, we then got to see a trailer introducing Doctor Strange, one about his history, and one deep-diving into his gameplay.

That was followed by a trailer introducing Captain Marvel, one about her history, and one showcasing her gameplay in-depth.

We also saw one introducing Wolverine, another video about his history, and one showcasing his gameplay and cards.

Last, but not least, more trailers introduced Scarlet Witch, her history, and her gameplay in-depth.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. it has recently been delayed to sometime before the end of March 2023 for PC and new-gen consoles, and it currently has no release window at all for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, and the original reveal.