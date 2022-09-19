Marvel’s Midnight Suns Introduces Magik With New Trailer

Magik showws what she has got in a new trailer of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed a trailer for the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time around we get the introduction of Illyana Nikolaievna Rasputina, also-known-as Magik.

Like all introduction trailers, the video is rather brief, and we get to take a look at Magik’s powers and attitude.

Given the pattern of previous videos, we can expect a much more extensive video explaining Magik’s card deck and battlefield role in detail on top of another on the history behind the heroine herself across the next few days.

In the meanwhile, you can check this one out below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2, with PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions to be shared at a later date.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, the original reveal.

If you want to know more about the heroes, we saw the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

We also got a trailer introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history. Next was a video introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Inevitably, we then got to see a trailer introducing Doctor Strange, one about his history, and one deep-diving into his gameplay.

That was followed by a trailer introducing Captain Marvel, one about her history, and one showcasing her gameplay in-depth.

We also saw one introducing Wolverine, another video about his history, and one showcasing his gameplay and cards.

Further, we got more trailers to introduce Scarlet Witch, her history, and her gameplay in-depth.

Last, but not least, you can check out the introduction trailer for the customizable superhero “Hunter”, the one introducing the character’s backstory, and one focusing on their gameplay.