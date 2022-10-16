Marvel’s Midnight Suns Explains Nico Minoru’s History in New Video

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed a new video of the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, focusing on Nico.

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed a new video of the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

This is another video dedicated to Nico Minoru, following up on her brief introduction from a few days ago, and the deep dive into her gameplay from yesterday.

This time around, it’s all about her history, which isn’t very long compared to more storied Marvel heroes.

That being said, being a magical type, she fits Midnight Suns perfectly.

You can check out the video below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2, with PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions to be shared at a later date.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, the original reveal.

If you want to know more about the heroes, we saw the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

We also got a trailer introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history. Next was a video introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Inevitably, we then got to see a trailer introducing Doctor Strange, one about his history, and one deep-diving into his gameplay.

That was followed by a trailer introducing Captain Marvel, one about her history, and one showcasing her gameplay in-depth.

We also saw one introducing Wolverine, another video about his history, and one showcasing his gameplay and cards.

Further, we got more trailers to introduce Scarlet Witch, her history, and her gameplay in-depth.

More videos showcase Magik, the history behind her, and her gameplay.

Another trio of trailers focuses on Blade, his history, and his gameplay mechanics.

You can also check out the introduction trailer for the customizable superhero “Hunter”, the one introducing the character’s backstory, and one focusing on their gameplay.