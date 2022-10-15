Marvel’s Midnight Suns Reveals Nico Minoru’s Mechanics and Plenty of Gameplay

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed a new trailer and plenty of gameplay of the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed a new trailer and plenty of gameplay of the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

The trailer is dedicated to Nico Minoru, following up on her brief introduction from a few days ago.

The trailer provides an in-depth look at her mechanics and powers, including the interesting Roulette mechanic that adds a random element to Nico’s gameplay.

According to the pattern for these reveals, we’re likely to also get a video explaining her history soon.

That being said, we also got an extensive gameplay demo during a livestream with the developers, showcasing plenty of heroes in action.

You can check Nico’s trailer and the gameplay below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2, with PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions to be shared at a later date.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, the original reveal.

If you want to know more about the heroes, we saw the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

We also got a trailer introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history. Next was a video introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Inevitably, we then got to see a trailer introducing Doctor Strange, one about his history, and one deep-diving into his gameplay.

That was followed by a trailer introducing Captain Marvel, one about her history, and one showcasing her gameplay in-depth.

We also saw one introducing Wolverine, another video about his history, and one showcasing his gameplay and cards.

Further, we got more trailers to introduce Scarlet Witch, her history, and her gameplay in-depth.

More videos showcase Magik, the history behind her, and her gameplay.

Another trio of trailers focuses on Blade, his history, and his gameplay mechanics.

You can also check out the introduction trailer for the customizable superhero “Hunter”, the one introducing the character’s backstory, and one focusing on their gameplay.