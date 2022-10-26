Marvel’s Midnight Suns Reveals Deadpool DLC, Season Pass, & Gameplay Aplenty

Deadpool bullied 2K and Firaxing into putting him into Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but he’ll be DLC.

Today 2K Games and Firaxis Games had a few reveals to share about their upcoming superhero tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

First of all, Deadpool did it, managing to convince the powers that be to put him in the game.

Not only he will be a DLC part of the season pass alongside Storm, Venom, and Morbius, but he will be the first to release in early 2023.

You can see him gloat in the first trailer below.

We also got the reveal of a metric ton of gameplay showing two different missions during a livestream.

The second and third clip show exactly that, allowing us to take a good look at some of our heroes in action. Keep in mind that this doesn’t include the DLC heroes mentioned above, as for now they exist only in artwork form.

You can check out all the footage below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2, with PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions to be shared at a later date.

