Marvel’s Midnight Suns Getting Venom & Morbius

Image via 2K Games

2K Games and Firaxis Games are continuing to reveal new characters coming down the line to the upcoming tactical superhero game Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

The two characters, revealed via a publicity stunt that saw Deadpool grab control of the game’s social media accounts in a bid to be included himself, Spider-Man’s nemesis Venom and Morbius, the Living Vampire.

They have been “leaked” in the same way as Storm with artwork of their faces and special Midnight Suns costumes, but without release details. They’re likely to come as DLC.

Of course, we’re still waiting for the conformation that Deadpool is also coming, which is probable. That being said, we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meanwhile, you can check out the frankly awesome artwork below.

and the biggest leak of all… EDDIE BROCK'S FACE! I did not see that coming. #DeadpoolSuns pic.twitter.com/LDRPiBGR1f — #DeadpoolSuns (@midnightsuns) October 25, 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2, with PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions to be shared at a later date.

