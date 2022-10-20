Storm Revealed for Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Image via 2K Games

Today 2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed a new heroine coming to their tactical superhero game Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

The new heroine is Storm, one of the most popular among the X-Men, and one of the most popular mutants on Earth, able to control the weather and climate.

The reveal was “leaked” by Deadpool, who has taken control of the game’s social media accounts in a bid to get his own place in the game.

Of course, everyone thinks he’s pretty much already confirmed considering that the legendary edition of the game offers two skins for an unannounced hero.

This is defined as the first “leak” of a series that we’ll get via the game’s social media man… ahem, Deadpool until 2K finally gives in and puts him in the game.

Below you can check out concept art for Storm.

STORM bringing the thunder! and the lightning! and i guess rain, snow, hail.. oooh can she do rainbows??? 🌈 #DeadpoolSuns



⚡ https://t.co/VLBTKJwPxC ⚡ pic.twitter.com/h41B3Py3wp — #DeadpoolSuns (@midnightsuns) October 20, 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2, with PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions to be shared at a later date.

