Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon Coming Next Week; Avro RJ Gets New Screenshots & Asturias Airport Released

Image source: Just Flight

Today Microsoft Flight Simulator developers had news to share about upcoming add-ons and released a new airport.

We start with the Eurofighter Typhoon by CJ Simulations and DC Designs, which is scheduled to launch on Just Flight by the end of next week. The marketplace release will follow “as soon as possible afterward.”

On the other hand, the Harrier II is “pretty much complete and is now in final testing, ready for its own release in early November.”

Speaking of Just Flight, we get new screenshots and a development update about the Avro RJ.

“Since our the last RJ In Dev entry, the development team have been busy working on all areas of the aircraft, from the artwork to systems coding and flight models. The interior and cockpit modelling and texturing has been undergoing extensive testing in recent weeks, with every rivet, screw and label being compared to its real-life counterpart, to ensure 100% accuracy. After spending many months developing the 146, it’s been interesting to see just how much was improved and upgraded in the later RJ, and how all comes together to reduce pilot workload without losing the appeal of the aircraft. […] Work on the 30 liveries, covering the RJ70, 85 and 100 variants, is also complete and we’ve included screenshots here of just a handful of the stunning schemes. Thanks to the commonality of the 146 and RJ exteriors, you’ll be able to share your liveries between both types, like many airlines did in service. Moving into the cockpit, all of the over 20 digital displays are now ‘alive’, from the PFD and ND to the radios and MCP. Last week we finished work on the aft centre console, which is entirely different to the 146, with more modern VHF COM radio and ADF controllers (the VHF NAV controllers remain on the glareshield), a different style of transponder and brake temperature indicator, and the addition of flight data recorder, emergency location transmitter and flight deck door controls. Next up are the Inertial Reference System (IRS) and fully-automatic pressurisation controller, and we’re aiming to share some preview videos of these new systems in the coming weeks.”

Image source: Just Flight

last, but not least, Orbx released Asturias Airport (LEAS) in Spain.

You can find it on Orbx Direct for $15.27.

Full Asturias Airport in high detail and beautiful texture work

Custom animated airside traffic by Nool

New high-definition moving jetways

Handcrafted approach light objects & taxiway lights

Optional statics

Developed by Marcus Nyberg

Image Source: Orbx

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.