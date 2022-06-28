Microsoft Flight Simulator Brest Airport Announced; Belfast & Fresno Get New Screenshots; Forlì Released

Today third-party developers had a release and reveals in store about their airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today third-party developers had a release and reveals in store about their airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with an announcement, with Pilot Experience Sim planning to release Brest Bretagne Airport (LFRB), a relevant airport in northwest France hosting a good chunk of scheduled airline traffic.

The screenshots below show the custom High-Intensity Approach Lighting System.

Next, we take a look at a new screenshot and a new video clip of Belfast International Airport (EGAA) in Northern Ireland from Pyreegue.

More screenshots came from Fly High, which showcased a new work-in-progress view of Fresno Yosemite International Airport (KFAT) in the United States.

Last, but not least, Amsim released Luigi Ridolfi Forlì International Airport (LIPK) in Italy.

You can purchase it on Orbx Direct for $10.38. Here’s what you can expect.

High resolution ground textures

Custom ground markings

High-resolution custom ground textures, dirt and other details

Detailed Main terminal

Surrounding buildings fully modeled

It’s worth mentioning that this is a different rendition of LIPK from the one released a few days ago.

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you’re curious about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Anchorage International Airport, Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.