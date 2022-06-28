Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Brest Airport Announced; Belfast & Fresno Get New Screenshots; Forlì Released

Today third-party developers had a release and reveals in store about their airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
We start with an announcement, with Pilot Experience Sim planning to release Brest Bretagne Airport (LFRB), a relevant airport in northwest France hosting a good chunk of scheduled airline traffic.

The screenshots below show the custom High-Intensity Approach Lighting System.

Next, we take a look at a new screenshot and a new video clip of Belfast International Airport (EGAA) in Northern Ireland from Pyreegue.

More screenshots came from Fly High, which showcased a new work-in-progress view of Fresno Yosemite International Airport (KFAT) in the United States.

Last, but not least, Amsim released Luigi Ridolfi Forlì International Airport (LIPK) in Italy.

You can purchase it on Orbx Direct for $10.38. Here’s what you can expect.

  • High resolution ground textures
  • Custom ground markings
  • High-resolution custom ground textures, dirt and other details
  • Detailed Main terminal
  • Surrounding buildings fully modeled

It’s worth mentioning that this is a different rendition of LIPK from the one released a few days ago.

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

