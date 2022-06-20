Microsoft Flight Simulator Embraer KC-390 Gets New Screenshots; Lanzarote Airport Announced, Forlì & Douglas-Charles Released

Third-party developers have shared new assets and released new airport addons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with another look at the Embraer KC-390 Millennium by Radar FS Designs, including the Embraer factory livery.

Image Source: Radar FS Designs

Just Sim announced an upcoming airport that will release this week, César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport (GCRR) in the Canary Islands.

It’s another major airport in a relevant holiday destination and you can check out a gallery of screenshots below.

Image Source: Just Flight

Moving on to releases, Barelli MSFS Addon launched Luigi Ridolfi Forlì International Airport (LIPK) in Italy.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $13.11 plus applicable VAT.

You can find a gallery of screenshots below.

Image Source: Barelli MSFS Addon

Last, but not least, SLH Sim Designs released Douglas–Charles Airport (TDPD) in Dominica.

It can be purchased on SimMarket for $12.58 plus applicable VAT.

Custom 3d Models

4K PBR Textures

Accurate terrain Adjustments

Interior Modelling (To be Expanded/Updated)

Dynamic Night Lighting

Image Source: SLH Sim Designs

