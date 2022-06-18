Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Embraer KC-390 Gets New Screenshots & Video; Handan Airport Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator Embraer (3)
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Embraer KC-390 Gets New Screenshots & Video; Handan Airport Released

Third-party developers have shared new assets and released a new addon for Microsoft’s popular sim Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Published on

Third-party developers have shared new assets and released a new addon for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We get to take a new look at the Embraer KC-390 Millennium by Radar FS Designs, showcasing the liveries of the Dutch and Hungarian Air forces which we had not seen before.

We also get a new video.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Embraer (3)

Next, is a release from a new developer named Dawn-KUNKUN, which launched Handan Airport (ZBHD) in the Hanbei province of China.

It’s priced at $7.34 plus applicable VAT on Simmarket and you can see a few screenshots below.

f you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you’re curious about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Anchorage International AirportFenix’s Airbus A320West Virginia International Yeager AirportKansai International AirportToronto Pearson Airportthe Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top