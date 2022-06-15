Microsoft Flight Simulator Embraer KC-390 Millennium & Fresno Yosemite Airport Revealed; TB-30 Epsilon Gets New Trailer

Today third-party developers shared news about Microsoft Flight Simulator aircraft and scenery addons coming down the line.

Today third-party developers shared news about Microsoft Flight Simulator aircraft and scenery addons.

We start with Radar FS Designs, which recently revealed the Embraer KC-390 Millennium.

At the moment the Brazillian-built military transport aircraft is in development for Microsoft Flight Simulator and below you can see in the liveries of the Brazillian and Portuguese Air Forces.

We also get a new trailer for AzurPoly‘s Socata TB-30 Epsilon.

The aircraft appears to be coming soon and you can see the trailer below, alongside a list of features:

Highly detailed 3D model.

4k pixels PBR textures.

11 liveries, including Cartouche Doré aerobatic patrol.

Accurate flight dynamics studied during real flights and built with TB-30 pilots.

High definition audio recorded on the real aircraft, for both exterior and interior sounds.

Fully operational front and rear stations.

Night flight and IFR capabilities.

Custom avionics with dual G5 display.

GTN 650 integration (both PMS50 and TDS versions).

GNC 255 radio.

GMA 340 audio panel.

KR 87 DME unit.

GTX 355 transponder.

Custom EFB (Electronic Flight Bag) to manage aircraft settings.

Fully simulated electrical system with each circuit breaker operational.

Realistic interior and exterior lighting.

Custom hydraulic system with simulated failures.

Functional smoke system.

Windshield effects.

Reproduced front and rear canopies cinematic.

Interactive checklists with copilot actions.

AI compatible.

Comprehensive flight manual downloadable on our website.

Paintkit to download on our website.

We also get news from Fly High, which is currently working on Fresno Yosemite International Airport (KFAT) in the United States.

Below you can check out the terminal’s model in progress. Considering that we just got a world update focusing on the United States, it’ll be nice to have another major airport set in the increasingly-detailed area of California.

If you'd like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

