Microsoft Flight Simulator Tornado
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Tornado GR1 Announced; Fresno Yosemite Airport Released; London Biggin Hill Gets New Screenshots

Today third-party developers had a release and reveals to share about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
We start with Just Flight, which announced another work-in-progress rendition of the famous Panavia Tornado GR1 multirole aircraft.

According to the developer, it’ll feature 8K exterior and cockpit textures, and study-level systems functionality.

At the moment, no release date has been announced, but we get a few screenshots which you can enjoy below.

It’s worth mentioning that this is a completely separate project from the Tornado previously announced by IndiaFoxtEcho.

Fly High released Fresno Yosemite International Airport (KFAT) in the United States.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $17.76 plus applicable VAT and watch a trailer below.

  • Highly detailed models with high resolution textures
  • Custom jetways
  • Up to date runway, taxiway, apron and stands layout
  • Custom and accurate taxiway signage
  • Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles
  • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
  • Terminal interior for national and international terminal
  • Animation Human

Last, but not least, PilotPlus released new screenshots of the historical London Biggin Hill Airport (EGKB) in the UK. It’s currently in beta, so the release shouldn’t be far off.

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

