Microsoft Flight Simulator Cagliari Elmas Airport & Omaha Eppley Airfield Released

Today third-party developers had two new airport releases in store for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Amsim, which released another airport in Italy, Cagliari Elmas (LIEE), which serves as the main airport of the island of Sardinia.

It’s currently available on Orbx Central for 12.79. Below you can see what you can expect from this scenery.

High resolution ground textures

Custom ground markings

High-resolution custom ground textures, dirt and other details

Detailed Main terminal

Surrounding buildings fully modeled

The second airport released today is Omaha Eppley Airfield (KOMA) in Nebraska, United States, by Verticalsim.

It’s currently available on the developer’s own store for $17.99

Animated passengers with full-scale interior

2022 Layout (Per Navigraph charts)

HD texturing with full-scale PBR mapping

Various landmarks (such as Ameritrade Park, BobKerrey Pedestrian Bridge, Omaha Correction Center)

Proper AI routing, vehicle pathing, and ATC network

Custom taxiway signage, ember short hold lights, guard lights, high-speed centerlines, etc.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.