Microsoft Flight Simulator Phuket & Indianapolis Airports Released; Córdoba Announced & Newark Gets New Screenshots

Today third-party developers had releases and reveals to share about their airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today third-party developers had releases and reveals to share about their airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Orbx, which launched its rendition of Phuket International Airport (VTSP) in Thailand, which was revealed just two days ago.

You can purchase it on Orbx Central for $20.07 and below you can read and see what you can expect from this popular tourist destination.

Detailed depiction of VTSP Phuket International Airport

Custom groundploy

Newly developed Siam Land Private jet Terminal

Bespoke GSE

Simplified terminal interior

Ortho

Image Source: Orbx

Another release came from DominicDesignTeam, and it’s Indianapolis International Airport (KIND) in the United States.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $19.99 plus applicable VAT.

PBR Textures

Dynamic Lighting

Real Ground Markings

Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt

Custom jetway

Custom animation object, passenger animation , bus airport animation …

Moving on to reveals, Simulación Extrema has a new airport in Argentina in store for both PC and Xbox, and it’s Córdoba Ingeniero Aeronáutico Ambrosio L.V. Taravella International Airport (SACO), also called Pajas Blancas if you’re not into tongue-twisters.

Being Argentina’s third-busiest airport, SACO plays host to healthy airline traffic both within the country and to other South American destinations.

Image Source: Simulación Extrema

Last, but not least, Drzewiecki Design provided new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.https://0a90bc02b0107c09766898f4b0966e06.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

If you’re curious about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Anchorage International Airport, Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.