Microsoft Flight Simulator Phuket
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Phuket & Indianapolis Airports Released; Córdoba Announced & Newark Gets New Screenshots

Today third-party developers had releases and reveals to share about their airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Orbx, which launched its rendition of Phuket International Airport (VTSP) in Thailand, which was revealed just two days ago.

You can purchase it on Orbx Central for $20.07 and below you can read and see what you can expect from this popular tourist destination.

  • Detailed depiction of VTSP Phuket International Airport
  • Custom groundploy
  • Newly developed Siam Land Private jet Terminal
  • Bespoke GSE
  • Simplified terminal interior
  • Ortho
Image Source: Orbx

Another release came from DominicDesignTeam, and it’s Indianapolis International Airport (KIND) in the United States.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $19.99 plus applicable VAT.

  • PBR Textures
  • Dynamic Lighting
  • Real Ground Markings
  • Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt
  • Custom jetway
  • Custom animation object, passenger animation , bus airport animation …

Moving on to reveals, Simulación Extrema has a new airport in Argentina in store for both PC and Xbox, and it’s Córdoba Ingeniero Aeronáutico Ambrosio L.V. Taravella International Airport (SACO), also called Pajas Blancas if you’re not into tongue-twisters.

Being Argentina’s third-busiest airport, SACO plays host to healthy airline traffic both within the country and to other South American destinations.

Image Source: Simulación Extrema

Last, but not least, Drzewiecki Design provided new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.https://0a90bc02b0107c09766898f4b0966e06.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

