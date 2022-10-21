Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets New Sim Update 11 Beta Build; Ludao Airport & Gibraltar Scenic Life Released

Today both Microsoft and third-party developers had news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator and its add-ons.

First of all, Microsoft released a new build (1.29.25.0) of the beta of Sim Update 11, which is still scheduled, rather appropriately, for November 11 (11/11, get it?) alongside the 40th-anniversary edition.

If you’d like to know more, you can read the full update notes.

Next, we get a release from SamScene3D, and it’s Gibraltar Scenic Life.

It’s currently available only on the official in-sim marketplace for $13.99, but it will be released later on other storefronts.

added over 500 Gibraltar style apartments, houses and buildings

many landmarks such as the lighthouse, fortress, dockyard, stadiums, stations, the custom border, the bay square, queenstown square, ocean village, world trade center, etc

the buildings around the airport are reworked

beautiful night effect

detail model of Sunborn cruise parking in the center

animated cable cars

animated car traffic and people acrossing the runway when not in use

animated people inside the airport terminal

animated soccers playing on football fields

many boats and ferries parking in harbors

enhanced the visual look of the cliff located in the south area of Gibraltar

detailed design of Abdulaziz Al-Saud Mosque

The second release of the day comes from FS Formosa Project, and it’s Lüdao Airport (RCGI) in Taiwan.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $11.64 plus applicable VAT.

High Resolution Details

The newly created model employs Full-scale full-size PBR material to demonstrate extreme light and shadow changes.

The newly created model employs Full-scale full-size PBR material to demonstrate extreme light and shadow changes.

Fully customized local buildings, vehicles, runway and taxiway signs, lighting, as well as customized flag and lighthouse animations..

Fully customized local buildings, vehicles, runway and taxiway signs, lighting, as well as customized flag and lighthouse animations..

The pushback service has been canceled to present correct airport operation.

The pushback service has been canceled to present correct airport operation.

Complete LODs built-in models to balance both details and performance.

Screenshots via FS Formosa Project

