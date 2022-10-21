Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets New Sim Update 11 Beta Build; Ludao Airport & Gibraltar Scenic Life Released

Today both Microsoft and third-party developers had news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator and its add-ons.

First of all, Microsoft released a new build (1.29.25.0) of the beta of Sim Update 11, which is still scheduled, rather appropriately, for November 11 (11/11, get it?) alongside the 40th-anniversary edition.

If you’d like to know more, you can read the full update notes.

Next, we get a release from SamScene3D, and it’s Gibraltar Scenic Life.

It’s currently available only on the official in-sim marketplace for $13.99, but it will be released later on other storefronts.

  • added over 500 Gibraltar style apartments, houses and buildings
  • many landmarks such as the lighthouse, fortress, dockyard, stadiums, stations, the custom border, the bay square, queenstown square, ocean village, world trade center, etc
  • the buildings around the airport are reworked
  • beautiful night effect
  • detail model of Sunborn cruise parking in the center
  • animated cable cars
  • animated car traffic and people acrossing the runway when not in use
  • animated people inside the airport terminal
  • animated soccers playing on football fields
  • many boats and ferries parking in harbors
  • enhanced the visual look of the cliff located in the south area of Gibraltar
  • detailed design of Abdulaziz Al-Saud Mosque
The second release of the day comes from FS Formosa Project, and it’s Lüdao Airport (RCGI) in Taiwan.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $11.64 plus applicable VAT.

  • High Resolution Details
    The newly created model employs Full-scale full-size PBR material to demonstrate extreme light and shadow changes.
  • High-fidelity
    Fully customized local buildings, vehicles, runway and taxiway signs, lighting, as well as customized flag and lighthouse animations..
  • Airport services
    The pushback service has been canceled to present correct airport operation.
  • Friendly Performance
    Complete LODs built-in models to balance both details and performance.
If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

