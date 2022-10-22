Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon & Trieste Airport Released; Harrier Is Complete; C-160 Transall & Sindal Airport Get New Screenshots

Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon
Screenshot via CJ Simulations
Third-party developers shared interesting news and releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including aircraft and airports.
Today third-party developers shared interesting news and releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

We start with CJ Simulations, which launched its much-anticipated Eurofighter Typhoon.

It’s now available for €29.95 at Just Flight. The version for the official marketplace is also complete and is being tested by Microsoft, so it should come to Xbox soon.

On top of that, we also get some news from CJ Simulations’ partner DC Designs, which has completed the Harrier. The aircraft is also being tested by Microsoft’s team for release on the official marketplace.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon
Screenshot via CJ Simulations

Speaking of aircraft, we also get the first renders of the flight deck of the vintage military transport Transall C-160 in development at AzurPoly.

Screenshots via Azurpoly

More screenshots come from SimNord, which has completed work on Sindal Airport (EKSN), the northernmost airport in Denmark. This is also coming to the official marketplace for both PC and Xbox.

Screenshots via Simnord

last, but not least, we get a release from Barelli MSFS Addon, and it’s Trieste Airport (LIPQ) in Italy.

The add-on comes in two packages. The first, priced at $13.64 plus applicable VAT on Simmarket, includes only the airport. The second, priced at $18.54 plus applicable VAT, also includes five surrounding points of interest.

Screenshots via Barelli MSFS Addon

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

