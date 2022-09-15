Microsoft Flight Simulator P-40N Warhawk Teased; Vestmannaeyjar Airport Released

Image Source: Flight Replicas

Today third-party developers had an interesting airport release and a tease to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today third-party developers had an interesting airport release and a tease to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Flight Replicas, which teased a sweet warbird, the P-40N Warhawk, which is the final production model of this extremely popular and widespread airframe.

The developer released the aircraft for an older simulator a while ago, and apparently, it’s now being converted for Microsoft Flight SImulator.

Image Source: Flight Replicas

M’M Simulations released Vestmannaeyjar Airport (BIVM) in Iceland, a small but interesting airport serving the island of Heimaey in the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $11.99 plus applicable VAT.

Below you can see what you can expect.

Accurately modeled terminal and interior

Custom night lighting

Custom parking positions matching with real life

Custom surroundings

Custom animated people and objects

PBR Materials

Updated CGL Data

Real World based terraforming profile

Image Source: M’M Simulations

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.