Microsoft Flight Simulator P40 (1)
Image Source: Flight Replicas
Microsoft Flight Simulator P-40N Warhawk Teased; Vestmannaeyjar Airport Released

Today third-party developers had an interesting airport release and a tease to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
We start with Flight Replicas, which teased a sweet warbird, the P-40N Warhawk, which is the final production model of this extremely popular and widespread airframe.

The developer released the aircraft for an older simulator a while ago, and apparently, it’s now being converted for Microsoft Flight SImulator.

Microsoft Flight Simulator P40 (2)
Image Source: Flight Replicas

M’M Simulations released Vestmannaeyjar Airport (BIVM) in Iceland, a small but interesting airport serving the island of Heimaey in the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $11.99 plus applicable VAT.

Below you can see what you can expect.

  • Accurately modeled terminal and interior 
  • Custom night lighting 
  • Custom parking positions matching with real life 
  • Custom surroundings 
  • Custom animated people and objects
  • PBR Materials
  • Updated CGL Data
  • Real World based terraforming profile
Image Source: M’M Simulations

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

