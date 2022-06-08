Microsoft Flight Simulator Hengchun, Thessaloniki, & Svolvær Airports Released

Today third-party developers release three new airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator in Taiwan, Greece, and Norway.

Today third-party developers release three new airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with the good folks of FSFormosa, known for some amazing freeware airports in Taiwan.

This time around they released their first payware scenery, Hengchun Airport (RCKW).

It can be purchased on SimMarket for $12.76 plus applicable VAT.

High Resolution Details

Full-scale PBR material stickers for all models to present extreme changes in light and shadow.

Full-scale PBR material stickers for all models to present extreme changes in light and shadow. High-fidelity

Fully customized localized buildings, vehicles, runway and taxiway signs, pylons, lighting, as well as customized flag and lighthouse animations.

Fully customized localized buildings, vehicles, runway and taxiway signs, pylons, lighting, as well as customized flag and lighthouse animations. All Functions

Complete simulation of airport ground services, taxi routes, and ATC communications.

Complete simulation of airport ground services, taxi routes, and ATC communications. Friendly Performance

Complete LODs built according to official guidelines, taking into account details and performance.

Next comes a release from MXI Design, and it’s Thessaloniki Airport (LGTS) in Greece.

It can be purchased on SimMarket for $14.92 plus applicable VAT.

Up to date ground layout

High detailed ground polygons and markings

High detailed modeled airport buildings for best rendition of the airport

PBR implementation to airport buildings

Basic interior model of both terminals for gives a depth

Animated passengers and flags

MXI Design also released a second airport, and it’s Svolvær Airport (ENSH) in Norway.

It can be purchased on SimMarket for $10.72

Up to date ground layout

High detailed ground polygons and markings

High detailed modeled airport buildings for best rendition of the airport

PBR implementation to airport buildings

Basic interior model of both terminals for gives a depth

Animated passengers and flags

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.