Microsoft Flight Simulator Hengchun, Thessaloniki, & Svolvær Airports Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator Hengchun
Today third-party developers release three new airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator in Taiwan, Greece, and Norway.
Today third-party developers release three new airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with the good folks of FSFormosa, known for some amazing freeware airports in Taiwan.

This time around they released their first payware scenery, Hengchun Airport (RCKW).

It can be purchased on SimMarket for $12.76 plus applicable VAT.

  • High Resolution Details
    Full-scale PBR material stickers for all models to present extreme changes in light and shadow.
  • High-fidelity
    Fully customized localized buildings, vehicles, runway and taxiway signs, pylons, lighting, as well as customized flag and lighthouse animations.
  • All Functions
    Complete simulation of airport ground services, taxi routes, and ATC communications.
  • Friendly Performance
    Complete LODs built according to official guidelines, taking into account details and performance.

Next comes a release from MXI Design, and it’s Thessaloniki Airport (LGTS) in Greece.

It can be purchased on SimMarket for $14.92 plus applicable VAT.

  • Up to date ground layout
  • High detailed ground polygons and markings
  • High detailed modeled airport buildings for best rendition of the airport
  • PBR implementation to airport buildings
  • Basic interior model of both terminals for gives a depth
  • Animated passengers and flags

MXI Design also released a second airport, and it’s Svolvær Airport (ENSH) in Norway.

It can be purchased on SimMarket for $10.72

  • Up to date ground layout
  • High detailed ground polygons and markings
  • High detailed modeled airport buildings for best rendition of the airport
  • PBR implementation to airport buildings
  • Basic interior model of both terminals for gives a depth
  • Animated passengers and flags

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

