All Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 Recipes, Listed

Destiny 2’s Dawning seasonal event has returned in 2022, and with it comes all of the classic recipes we’ve been busy baking over the years, as well a new addition in the form of Lucent Crunch. Here, we’ve compiled all Destiny 2 Dawning recipe guides so you’ve got a quick and easy hub for all your baking business!

Every The Dawning 2022 Recipe in Destiny 2

There are 27 different recipes for players to make in Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2022 event. We’ve listed each of these below, with a link to our individual guides which explain all the ingredients you’ll need, as well as how to obtain them.

All of these recipes can be crafted and then taken to their respective NPC. We’ve listed the NPC you’ll need to visit for each of these in the list above, just for your convenience because we’re good like that.

Turning in all of these various baked goods to their respective NPCs will result in you leveling up your Event Card, which will in turn unlock some more seasonal goodies for you. You’ll also have a chance of getting the special Dawning weapons, and you’ll get some Dawning Spirit for your troubles, too. There’s even a chance of getting A Gift in Return, with each baked good you deliver, which gives you your rewards.

There you have all Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 recipes, so you can bake away to your heart’s content and spread some festive cheer around the Tower and the various planets.

