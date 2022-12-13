How to Make Telemetry Tapioca Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2 is spreading the holiday cheer with its winter event, The Dawning. Players can take up a host of new missions and bake some sweet treats for some rare rewards. Telemetry Tapioca, a favorite of Banshee-44, is one of the many things you can cook in the event. Here’s the recipe for how to make telemetry tapioca in Destiny 2 The Dawning.

How to Make Telemetry Tapioca in Destiny 2

To make this recipe, players will need to collect ingredients spread throughout the worlds of Destiny 2. To be exact, you’ll need 1 Vex Milk, 1 Bullet Spray, and 15 Essence of Dawning.

Vex Milk – You can get this ingredient by defeating Vex enemies. It can vary depending on RNG.

– You can get this ingredient by defeating Vex enemies. It can vary depending on RNG. Bullet Spray – To get this ingredient, you will need to kill enemies using SMGs, LMGs, or ARs. Like Vex Milk, it can vary depending on RNG.

– To get this ingredient, you will need to kill enemies using SMGs, LMGs, or ARs. Like Vex Milk, it can vary depending on RNG. Essence of Dawning – Complete Eva’s daily bounties. These bounties are picked up just like any other and can be acquired by simply talking to Eva. Or, you can complete activities such as Heroic Public Events to grind some out after completing the bounties.

Once you have gotten all of the necessary ingredients, open up Eva’s Holiday Oven in your pursuits inventory.

Toss in the Vex Milk, Bullet Spray, and Essence of Dawning into the respective spots in the oven and it will craft the Telemetry Tapioca. Now all you need to do is go ahead and deliver the goods to Banshee-44.

That is is everything you need to know about how to make Telemetry Tapioca in Destiny 2. We’ve got you covered with more ingredients and recipes guides for The Dawning 2022 below.

