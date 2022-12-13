How to Get Essence of Dawning in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2’s The Dawning event is live and once you get started, you’re going to learn real quick that you need lots of Essence of Dawning. Here’s how to get Essence of Dawning so you can complete all the recipes you need to make everyone in the Tower happy and more importantly, get some sweet new loot.

How to Get Essence of Dawning in Destiny 2

Essence of Dawning is the main currency used in just about every recipe you’re going to bake in Eva’s Holiday Oven. She starts you off with a few to get you going on your first delivery, but after that, you have to get your own. Here are a few of the best ways to get some to speed up your baking process.

Complete Eva’s daily bounties. These will reward you with five or more per pop which is nothing to sneeze at and will simply task you with going out and doing things you were already doing anyway.

Go out and do activities. Completing certain activities will reward you with Essence of Dawning. The simplest way is to complete bounties from Eva, along with Crucible, Gambit, and Strike playlist activities which will reward you at the end.

Then, you’ll use your Essence of Dawning to bake a variety of different cookies and other baked goods in your Holiday Oven. You’ll need to deliver these yummy treats all around the solar system to your favorite friends and sometimes even enemies.

It might seem like a lot of work, but it’s worth the effort. You’ll be rewarded handsomely from your friends and allies all around the system.

That’s all you need to know for how to get Essence of Dawning in Destiny 2. We’ve got you covered with more Dawning 2022 recipes and ingredients below.

