How to Get Bullet Spray in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Just because you Guardians are out and about saving the galaxy doesn’t mean that you can’t join in on the festivities. Bungie has brought The Dawning event back to Destiny 2, tasking players to help Eva Levante make some delightful sweet treats for the different NPCs. Here’s how to get Bullet Spray in Destiny 2 Dawning.

Bullet Spray isn’t used in a whole load of the different recipes you can make in Destiny 2’s The Dawning event, but if you’re looking to gift your good friend Banshee-44 some Telemetry Tapioca, you’ll need this stuff. Fortunately, it’s not all that difficult to obtain.

Destiny 2 Dawning Bullet Spray Guide

In order to get Bullet Spray in Destiny 2’s Dawning event, you’ll need to rack up kills with SMG, LMG, or AR (Auto Rifle) weapons. It doesn’t matter whereabouts you do this in the planetary system or what enemies you kill with these weapons. As long as you’re getting kills with any weapons belonging to these three types, you’ll be on your way to getting plenty.

Unfortunately, you do need to be aware that there is a bit of RNG at play here. While some players have found that it can take just a couple of kills with these weapon types to get Bullet Spray to drop in Destiny 2, for others, it’s taken a little bit longer.

That does it for how to get Bullet Spray in Destiny 2 for the 2022 Dawning event. While you’re here, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got for the game and this special holiday event for yourself right down below.

Related Posts