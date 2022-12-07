Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022: Start Time, Quests, Rewards & End Date Explained

Image Credit: Bungie

Each and every December, the Tower and the NPCs that inhabit it in Destiny 2 get into the festive spirit. Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2022 event will continue to celebrate the festivities in the only way us Guardians know-how. By baking delicious treats and sharing them with our favorite characters in the Destiny world. But when does The Dawning 2022 start and end in Destiny 2? What even is the event, and what new content can players expect this year? Read on for everything you need to know.

What Is The Dawning in Destiny 2?

The Dawning is an annual event that takes place in Destiny 2 during the month of December. It’s essentially the game’s holiday event to celebrate Christmas.

In The Dawning, players will need to gather ‘ingredient’ items found by defeating enemy types or completing world activities. These can then be combined together to bake holiday cookies which can be given to the various NPCs to receive rewards.

Image Credit: Bungie

It’s a fairly simple gameplay loop, but we can’t help but feel fervently festive whenever we hear Eva Levante a.k.a. Space Grandma, needs a hand with dishing out freshly-baked goods to her fellow NPC pals in Destiny 2.

When Does The Dawning Start in Destiny 2?

At the time of writing, Bungie has not shared an official start and end date for The Dawning in 2022. However, based on previous years’ events, we can get an idea of when to expect it to kick off this year.

Last year, The Dawning started on Dec. 14 and ran through until Jan. 4. Given that Destiny 2 updates always tend to drop on Tuesday to fall in line with the Weekly Reset, we’d take all of this to suggest that Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2022 event will start on Dec. 13 and run through to the first week of January.

When Will The Dawning 2022 Event End?

Much like the start date, we don’t have any official confirmation from Bungie regarding when the event will end. However, we can use last year’s Jan. 4 end date to take an educated guess that The Dawning 2022 will end on Jan. 3, 2023.

At this point, any ingredients or baked goods you’ve not yet used or handed into an NPC will disappear from your inventory. Rewards at this point will no longer be earnable from the event, too.

What’s New in The Dawning 2022?

At the time of writing, Bungie hasn’t specified anything around The Dawning, but given we’ve already seen Event Cards created for Festival of the Lost (Destiny 2’s Halloween event), and the Solstice Event, there’s a good chance it’ll introduce one for The Dawning this year, too.

What we do know is that the core gameplay of the event is likely to remain the same again this year. In their latest TWAB, Bungie hinted that the team is “getting those ovens read for ‘Space Grandma,'” a nod to Eva Levante who acts as the main quest giver for The Dawning’s cookie-based fun.

It’s likely we’ll also get a new exotic ship and Legendary weapon as part of the earnable rewards in the event either from NPCs or the Event Card itself. As soon as we have more information, we’ll be sure to update this post and let you know.

For more on Destiny 2, including everything going on in Season 19 right now, be sure to check out our guides on how to complete Heist Battlegrounds, how to get Manticore exotic SMG and how to get the Assassin’s Creed armor.

