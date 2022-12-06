How to Get Assassin’s Creed Armor in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

It’s the launch of a brand new season for Destiny 2, and with it, a surprise partnership with Ubisoft has also been revealed. In a crossover that not many could’ve expected, players will now be able to live out their dreams of being an Assassin in space with some dope new threads. In case you’ve missed it, here is everything you need to know about how to unlock the Assassin’s Creed armor in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Assassin’s Creed Armor

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Assassin’s Creed armor is only available for purchase in the Eververse shop in Destiny 2. Head over to the in-game shop through the menu or in the Tower, and the armor is a featured bundle on the front page.

Aptly titled the “Hidden Ones” set, each of Destiny’s three classes receives a neat crossover skin based on characters from the Assassin’s Creed games. The Titan’s Wolf-Kissed Bundle is inspired by Eivor from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Warlock’s “Eagle Bundle” is inspired by Altaïr, and the Hunter receives the Misthios skin based on Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. These bundles are cosmetic only and will run you 2000 Silver.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Assassin’s Creed armor set in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our related Destiny 2 content to keep you up to speed on the game, such as the trailer for the new season, Funnelweb god rolls, and server status.

