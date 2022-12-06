Destiny 2 Funnelweb Guide: How to Get & God Roll Explained

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Funnelweb SMG in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 has a vast amount of weapons for players to search for. Due to their sheer number, some weapon types are broken down into “sub-families” to help players identify them. One example is the Veist weapons, and the gun that shines the brightest of them all is the Funnelweb SMG. Funnelweb has been a top-tier weapon since the Witch Queen DLC in February, but is more challenging to obtain than other weapons. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Funnelweb Legendary Submachine Gun in Destiny 2. We’ll also run you through the Funnelweb God Roll, too, so you know exactly what you’re looking for when grinding the weapon.

How to Get the Funnelweb SMG in Destiny 2

For the short and sweet answer, Funnelweb is a World Loot drop, meaning it can be obtained anywhere in the game. Unfortunately, that doesn’t make things easy, as there isn’t one main activity players can focus on to try and earn one.

Image Source: Bungie.net

The weapon can be earned from completing various activities such as Strikes, Crucible, Gambit, and more, as well as decrypting Legendary Engrams. It will take some time, but the best way to obtain the gun and is simply playing the game until one eventually drops.

What Is the Destiny 2 Funnelweb God Roll?

Funnelweb is a Legendary Void Submachine Gun, and has been a staple for Void 3.0 sets since the launch of the Witch Queen DLC. While it has some potency in PVP, PVE activities is where it shines the brightest. The God Roll you should be looking for in PVE activities is Subsistence and Frenzy.

Subsistence partially reloads the magazine from reserves after defeating multiple enemies, while Frenzy grants a huge buff in stats after being in combat for an extended period of time.

For specifics, Frenzy gives a 15% damage increase, +50 to Handling, +50 to Reload Speed, making this weapon a monster for mowing down waves of enemies with ease. However, in case you can’t get one with Subsistence, then Perpetual Motion and Frenzy will make a good substitute paring, as Frenzy is a must have perk for it.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Funnelweb SMG in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out some of our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Osteo Striga Exotic SMG, or how to get Ascendant Alloys fast.

