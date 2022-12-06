Destiny 2 Ascendant Alloy Farm: How to Get Ascendant Alloy Fast & Easy

In this Destiny 2 Ascendant Alloy guide, we’ll be running you through how to get this rare crafting material, what it’s used for, and the best methods of farming it from our time in the Witch Queen expansion so far.

What Is Ascendant Alloy Used For

Ascendant Alloy is a crafting material that was introduced as part of the Witch Queen expansion that still plays a pivotal role in Destiny 2, even now in Season 19, as it is used for upgrading any weapons crafted using the Relic found on Throne World.

This enables players to unlock enhanced traits for the weapons, making them far more useful and further helping to remove the RNG grind of getting a perfect roll of perks for different weapons via drops.

Methods of Obtaining Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2

In order to obtain this resource, you can do one of the following, though it is not always guaranteed to drop with some of them.

Reach Rank 16 with Gunsmith Banshee-44

Buy 1 Ascendant Alloy for 400 Legendary Shards from Master Rahool a Week

Complete Witch Queen Campaign Missions (Not Guaranteed)

Completing The Wellspring Offensive Activity on Throne World (Not Guaranteed)

Farming Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2 Witch Queen

With the knowledge of how Ascendant Alloy can be obtained, the best means of farming the stuff is to simply grind through the offensive activities on Throne World.

The Wellspring Offensive is unlocked once you’ve beaten the Witch Queen campaign and can be accessed by opening up your ‘Destination’ menu in the Director.

While this isn’t a guaranteed drop, it’s currently the only means of earning it repeatedly within the same week.

Completing Witch Queen campaign missions can also earn you Ascendant Alloy when you replay it — particularly if you take on the tougher Legendary Campaign — but you can only do this once each week until the weekly reset, and again, it’s not a guaranteed drop.

If you’ve not already, we recommend ranking up with the Gunsmith at the Tower to open up another opportunity to get your hands on Ascendant Alloy. Completing daily bounties given to you by Banshee-44 is the way you’ll achieve this, as well as dismantling any old weapons you’ve got that you’re not using.

That’s everything you need to know on farming Ascendant Alloy fast in Destiny 2 Witch Queen. Now get upgrading those weapons, Guardians. For more tips and tricks, be sure to search the rest of Twinfinite for all of your Season 19 needs.

