How to Get Osteo Striga Exotic SMG in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Witch Queen has been around for a while now, and Bungie was sure to deliver plenty of great new features and items alongside its epic expansion, including some amazing exotic weapons. These items wouldn’t be rare if they were easy to get, though, so you’re going to need to follow some steps before you can get your hands on the best weapons in the game. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Osteo Striga exotic SMG Destiny 2.

Unlocking the Osteo Striga Exotic SMG in Destiny

Unlike a lot of exotics in Destiny 2, this SMG is actually unlocked differently depending on the edition of the game that you have. If you purchased the deluxe edition, you’ll automatically receive this as a reward for beating the story campaign.

If you don’t have the deluxe edition, you’re going to need to put in a little more legwork. To be exact, you’re going to need to craft something known as the Artifact after beating the campaign.

Crafting the Artifact

Beat the main story of Destiny 2 Witch Queen. Talk to Ikora and she’ll ask you to obtain materials to create the Osteo Striga exotic SMG. Those materials include 15K Glimmer, seven Resonant Alloy, one Ascendant Alloy, 70 Ruinous Element &

2,375 Neutral Element. Return to Ikora with the materials and you’ll receive the SMG.

That is everything you need to know about how to get Osteo Striga exotic SMG Destiny 2 Witch Queen. If you’re still on the hunt for more info about the game, be sure to check out our guide wiki to see the rest of our guides, which have plenty of tips, tricks, and FAQs to help you get all the exotics you could ever want.

